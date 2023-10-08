Oasis have taken the top two slots in a new countdown of the most streamed albums of the 1990s.

BBC Radio 2 is celebrating the decade’s top records in a special show to mark National Album Day on 14 October and the Manchester rockers top the charts with ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ at number one and ‘Definitely Maybe’ in second place.

Songwriter Noel Gallagher said: “I’m thrilled, but I wouldn’t say I was that surprised that ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ has been voted the most streamed album of the Nineties.

“I still do have my faith in the taste of people in this country. I mean if you’ve got ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ on an album, you’re gonna be alright aren’t you?”

The 56-year-old Noel Gallagher added: “For certain people, it’ll be bringing back memories of their youth in the Nineties and that brilliantly amazing decade we all lived through and then for the young people coming to it now, the songs deal with just the universal truths of life, and they will always be timeless.”

Noel’s brother Liam Gallagher also recorded a message for the programme – hosted by Steve Wright – where he reflected on the band’s 1994 debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

The singer said: “Love that record, without it god knows where I’d be and god knows where we’d all be.

“I’ll be celebrating it in my own way next year by doing some gigs, so stay tuned and listen out for details in a bit.”

The countdown also features ‘2001’ by Dr Dre at number three while Nirvana take positions four and five with ‘Nevermind’ and ‘In Utero’ respectively.

The show will also feature songs by the Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child and Metallica.

The top ten most streamed albums of the 1990s:

(What’s the story) Morning Glory? – Oasis (1995) Definitely Maybe – Oasis (1994) 2001 – Dr Dre (1999) Nevermind – Nirvana (1991) In Utero – Nirvana (1993) Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell – Meatloaf (1993) The Lion King Original Soundtrack (1994) Californication – Red Hot Chilli Peppers (1999) Metallica – Metallica (1991) Ready to Die – Notorious B.I.G (1994)

