Noel Gallagher has claimed his brother Liam is “full of s***” and is too scared to be in the same room as him.

The 56-year-old musician insisted he hasn’t heard anything from his estranged sibling or his team, despite his former Oasis bandmate’s repeated public declarations of wanting to reunite their former group, and admitted he isn’t expecting anyone to call because the ‘Everything’s Electric’ singer won’t want to have a difficult conversation.

Noel Gallagher told The Times newspaper’s Saturday Review: “Liam ain’t called. I’m not expecting him to, because he’s full of s*** and very disingenuous with his beloved Oasis fans. I say to him, ‘Get somebody to call somebody my end. Let’s see what you’ve got to say.’ Guess what? My phone has not twitched once.

Noel Gallagher continued, “He knows for a fact that should someone call me, and I go, ‘You know what? F*** it. Let’s do it,’ then he has to actually stand in the same room as me.

Noel Gallagher added, “Then it will be, ‘All right, d*******, how you doing? Before we go any further, there’s a few things I have to say to you.’ That’s when the a*** will fall out of his trousers.”

The ‘Easy Now’ singer insisted Liam is a “bully” who doesn’t like to be confronted about his own behaviour and urged his younger brother to get in touch if he is serious about reuniting with Oasis, who split in 2009 due to the tension between the siblings.

He said: “If it’s going to happen, Liam has to pull it off. It’s got to be the best it has ever been. But he’s one of these guys and they’re ten a penny, particularly up in Manchester, the bully, who when you put it on ’em and say, ‘Come on then, let’s see what you’ve got,’ start doing a lot of harrumphing.

“Liam is like a violent version of Arthur Fonzarelli. So I’ll say it again: I’m free, back end of 2024. He could even video himself calling me. That would be good for his little f****** Twitter feed. But since then he’s gone quiet. Funny, innit?”

