Liam Gallagher has had to postpone his wedding whilst he recovers from hip surgery.

The Oasis star, 50, has been dating Debbie Gwyther for almost a decade and the pair had been due to tie the knot las month in a ceremony on the shores of Lake Como in Italy but the couple reportedly decided to postpone the nuptials after he underwent hip surgery earlier this year and instead turned the trip into a holiday.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column about Liam Gallagher: “The wedding was supposed to happen last month but in the weeks leading up to it Liam and Debbie decided to push it back. Liam is still recovering from his hip surgery and wants to be on top form when he says I do for a third time. Instead of putting the whole thing on ice, Liam and Debbie chose to turn their wedding into a holiday.”

The ‘Wonderwall‘ hitmaker – who has Liam, 23, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit as well as Molly, 25, with Lisa Moorish and 21-year-old Gene with Al lSaints singer Natalie Appleton – was joined by his children and Debbie’s family on the trip, but his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel, 56, was not part of the trip.

The insider added: “They were joined by his sons Gene and Lennon, and his daughter Molly, and enjoyed a relaxing break.

“Debbie’s sister Katie and Liam’s brother Paul were also with them. Obviously, Noel wasn’t part of their plans. They are organising another date with both their families involved.”

Liam Gallagher previously admitted that his hips are in such a “bad way” and admitted that a hip replacement could be on the cards.

Liam Gallagher said: “My hips are f***ed, I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement’. I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?”

