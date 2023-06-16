Normani thinks the public’s perception of her has been driven by social media. The 27-year-old singer feels she’s been misunderstood by the public, and that her new single, ‘Candy Paint’, is a truer reflection of her real-life personality.

Asked what inspired the song, she told Billboard: “I really wanted to create a record that allowed me to show my personality.

Normani says, “I feel like there’s a misconception; it probably has everything to do with my social media. I think that people think I’m so serious, which is the complete opposite [of me]. Anybody that really knows me knows that I’m really funny. I’m a goofball! I love to twerk. I’m just regular.”

Normani ultimately wanted her personality to “shine” through her new single. She said: “I really wanted to create a record that encompassed that and allowed my personality to shine.

“It’s a performance record first, which I know my fans have been waiting for, for a very long time. It’s fun, energetic, bossy. It’s bold. It’s sassy but assertive, and yeah, I’m really excited to shoot the music video,” said Normani.

Normani previously revealed that she wants to “inspire” people through her music.

The chart-topping star also wants to be remembered as someone who “didn’t play by the rules”.

Asked how she sees herself, Normani told Girls United: “That I really did my best to make a difference and really inspire. I feel like anytime that I talk about music, I always come back to representation. The passing of the baton, of passing of the torch.

“I just pray that I do enough in order to make enough strides for the next generation to be able to start where I finish, and make the experience a bit easier, the way that those before me have for me. Not to say that I haven’t been doing anything, because it’s going to be a challenge of some sort, but I hope that I can make it a little bit easier.”

