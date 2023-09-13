Noel Gallagher wants to follow in Adele’s footsteps with Las Vegas residency

Noel Gallagher wants to follow in Adele’s footsteps with a Las Vegas residency. The High Flying Birds frontman, 56, who is going to Sin City this year to see his friends U2 perform their ‘Achtung Baby’ album, added he loved the idea of not having to move in between gigs like Elvis during his famed runs in Vegas.

He told comedian Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast: “Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life. You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at. Elvis Presley used to get a lift from his room to the stage – I wouldn’t mind doing that.”

Noel Gallagher added on the podcast that as well as seeing U2 in Vegas, he was taking a two-month break to “scratch my b****”.

And Noel Gallagher said the holiday would end with two days of rehearsals with his band in Amsterdam – during which he planned to smoke marijuana.

He added: “I’ve got little bits of work to tidy up, and the next gig, which, as luck would have it, is in Amsterdam. We’ve decided we’ll rehearse in Amsterdam – smoking wacky baccy, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Two days of rehearsals are needed to dust the cobwebs off. I’m going to Holland, Italy, France and somewhere else on the next tour.”

“I’m going on holiday… I’ve got bits to do at the studio, taking the kids away, that kind of thing – then I’m going to Las Vegas to see U2. They’re doing a residency, ‘Achtung Baby’ – their best album. It’s going to be quite the experience,” Noel Gallagher said.

Adele is thought to have been paid a record $1.2 million per night for her Vegas shows.

Other big names to play long stints in Sin City include Sir Tom Jones and Rod Stewart, with U2 set to stage their ‘Achtung Baby’ shows there in the new high-tech MSG Sphere arena.

