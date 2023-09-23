Noel Gallagher wants to be laid to rest in a “jazz funeral” – despite ranting he hated the music.

The former Oasis songwriter, 56, said he made the decision after falling in love with New Orleans on a recent trip to the city famed for brass bands accompanying coffins when they are paraded through its streets.

Noel told his comedy writer friend Matt Morgan – who has been in headlines due to his past friendship and working relationship with s*x abuse-accused comedian Russell Brand – on his Patreon podcast: “I would want a jazz funeral. I went to one recently as a matter of fact – it was great.

“I think I made a mental note: ‘I must have a jazz funeral.’ And that would be a great name for a band!”

Noel Gallagher made the remarks despite spending years hitting out at jazz as “fu*king nonsense”. He said in 2015: “If you’ve never been to a jazz club, this is what happens at a jazz club – a jazz club is like four guys on stage enjoying themselves more than the 50 people in the audience. That’s what it is. They’re all playing a different song, all at the same time, in different tempos, in different keys, and they call it jazz. It’s fu*king nonsense.”

In a separate interview Noel added: “I’ve got a broad taste in music. I’m still struggling with jazz.

“I mean, what is it all about? Four guys on stage enjoying themselves more than anybody else in the audience, all playing the wrong notes at the same time – ‘But that’s jazz.’ Alright, is that what they’re calling it now? ‘Cuz it used to be called sh*t when I was growing up.”

Noel also told Matt who his health and diet have been on his mind.

The dad-of-three High Flying Birds frontman, who confirmed in January he was splitting from his wife of 12 years Sara MacDonald, 51, said: “It was a couple of years ago I ran a mile. I need to get back in the gym. When was the last time I ran a mile in the streets? Has anyone ever done that ever?”

He added he has also been eating junk food including Fig Roll biscuits and Bounty bars, as well as boxes of Feast and Nobbly Bobbly ice lollies.

Noel confessed: “There’s a thing in Waitrose called the Nobbly Bobbly – the Nobbly Bobblys are good, it’s like a kids’ lolly.

“My kids were having them and I was like, ‘What the fu*k are they?’ I had a bite of one and I was like, ‘fu*king hell, that’s a taste sensation.’ The fig rolls are gone… I live in the moment.

“Last week I got a box of Feasts, and they’re not the same as I remember them in show. They seem to have been on a vegan diet, in the sense that they are very slim now.”

