Noel Gallagher loves getting “p*****” while watching Eurovision.

The ex-Oasis songwriter, 56, said despite his rock ‘n’ roll image and hellraising past, he was a closet fan of the contest and rates it as one of his annual highlights.

Noel Gallagher told Jessie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ podcast: “I f****** love just getting p***** and watching the utter insanity of Eurovision.

“I watch it in private and laugh my b******* off. Eurovision is far out.”

Noel Gallagher added about how he first fell in love with the contest while watching it high with a metal band: “I remember watching it the year when some Finnish guys… it was like a black metal group, and they were all dressed up, called Lordi.

“I was sat watching it, a bit stoned, and thinking, ‘What the f***?’

“Then they won it because obviously people were voting to take the p***.

“Ever since, this is essential viewing.”

Noel, has just released his fourth High Flying Birds solo album ‘Council Skies’ also recently told how he “can’t believe” new generations are still listening to Oasis.

The singer, who joined as the group’s fifth member in the 1990s before its break-up after Noel and younger brother Liam’s infamous blazing row in Paris in 2009, revealed his astonishment when presenter Vernon Kay, 49, told him in a BBC Radio 2 chat his daughter had been listening to the band’s first album ‘Definitely Maybe’, released 30 years ago this August.

Noel, who has sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12, with his estranged wife Sara MacDonald, 51, as well as model daughter Anaïs, 23, with his ex-wife Meg Matthews, 57, said: “It’s a real privilege when these anniversaries come round and kids are still into it, for something that we kind of, we created that sound. “You know, it wasn’t thought out, we were the real deal, we were just a bunch of guys who created this noise and the songs are great and it’s still going.

“I can’t believe it, it’s still going.

“It’s unbelievable… a lot of it is to do with kids that are, teenagers now don’t really have anything like that anymore and, I guess suppose like we did looking back to The Beatles and Stones and stuff like that so it’s a bit of a shame – not a shame, ’cause it’s great for me obviously – that no one really came along to take our place if you like.”

