Noah Cyrus has blasted internet trolls who made her feel suicidal when she was just 11 years old.

The 25-year-old singer-and-actress announced earlier this week she had got engaged to boyfriend Pinkus and she’s slammed those who have been “working hard” to take away her joy and happiness by bombarding her with abuse about her appearance, admitting such comments have had a detrimental impact on her mental health in the past.

Noah Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Story: “Since I’ve announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me. Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body – as you all did when I was just 11-12 years old. When I was still forming my brain I was lead to believe by these same people on the internet that myself – that little girl self – didn’t deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards.

“I’ve been reminded again today how deeply f***** the internet is and how it turned me against myself and lead myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn’t worth living, ending up suicidal and dependent on drugs,” added Noah Cyrus.

The ‘July‘ actress worries about young people growing up in the digital age, describing the internet as “hell on earth”, and called for more “accountability”.

She wrote: “I worry so deeply for the children growing up on the internet and for my own children.

“No one deserves the words I’ve read today, and I’m lucky I’m in a place that these words don’t trigger me into hurting myself once again. The internet is hell on earth, and we’re all here together…

“I bring this up because I know there are so many people being affected by these same words being told to them and far worse.

“We live in 2023, we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives.

“I’m so sick of it. People are losing their lives to these type of words. Murderous words that you people drop at the press of a button, and there is never any accountability held. I’m so tired of seeing it on the daily. It really makes me sick.”

But the ‘Ponyo’ star ended her message on a positive note.

She wrote: “You’re all so beautiful, and I love you. I hope you feel my love from afar today, where you may be.”

