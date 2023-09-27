Kaitlyn Dever’s horror sci-fi flick ‘No One Will Save You’ wasn’t intended to have a sequel, but the director won’t rule it out.

Director Brian Duffield has said that he will consider it if enough people want a follow-up. However, he admits it would be hard to make a franchise out of the story.

‘No One Will Save You’ director told Slash Film: “I am not the biggest sequel guy. I joked with [star] Kaitlyn [Dever], maybe it’s every seven years, we’ll do our Before Sunset, and we’ll save you. I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel. If enough people watch it on Hulu and everyone’s begging for it, we’ll talk. There’s not a franchise super plan in my head yet. It would take a lot of work, then I’d be so stressed out that I have to come up with something.”

Horror legend Stephen King is among the fans of the Hulu flick. He wrote on X: “NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: Brilliant, daring, involving, scary. You have to go back over 60 years, to a TWILIGHT ZONE episode called “The Invaders,” to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique. (sic)”

The 26-year-old actress plays Brynn Adams – a young woman who lives in near isolation, having been ostracized from her hometown following an incident from childhood. Though she is filled with grief and guilt about the past, she tries to live as cheerful a life as possible… but that constructed peace all gets destroyed when extraterrestrial visitors invade her house.”

