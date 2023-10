Nicole Scherzinger is happy to let her weight “fluctuate” after suffering for years with bulimia. When she was in the Pussycat Dolls, the 45-year-old singer would spend more than five hours a day in the gym, with the band’s manager telling her to lose weight when the band was formed.

Nicole told The Sunday Times it was easy for her to slip into an eating disorder at the time as she is fiercely critical of herself, adding: “I didn’t need anyone to tell me. I’m my hardest critic of myself, so I was the worst voice, right?”

But she added she can now happily let her body “hibernate” – when she’s not working. She said it was “fine” to let it “fluctuate by 10 to 15lb”. Nicole added she celebrates the body-positivity movement pioneered by plus-size stars like Lizzo “absolutely, a million per cent”.

Nicole Scherzinger further added, “Having had body issues my whole life, to go down Oxford Street (in London) and see big women models in these huge stores, it’s so nice to see women of all sizes normalised. We didn’t have that growing up.”

Nicole started her career at 14 in youth theatre before becoming world famous in 2005 for singing the line “Don’cha wish your girlfriend was hot like me” in the Pussycat Dolls’ debut hit single, with the band going on to sell 55 million records.

After the group split in 2010 she joined the judging panel of the UK ‘X Factor’ and is now starring as Norma Desmond in a London run of ‘Sunset Boulevard’.

She also told in the interview how she sticks to a brutal working regime, starting with exercise at 6.30am and rehearsals for the show followed by Zoom meetings with her team in LA – and not getting to bed until as late as 4am.

Nicole admitted her whirring brain means she takes CBD edibles to help her nod off.

