Nicole Scherzinger is keen to reconnect with her Hawaiian heritage. The 44-year-old singer was born in Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, and Nicole has revealed that she’s learning how to perform a Hawaiian chant.

Nicole – who is best known for starring in The Pussycat Dolls – shared: “I am returning to my Hawaiian roots, reconnecting with my elders and the elements, by learning how to Hawaiian chant with my family.”

The ‘Right There’ hitmaker is also keen to collaborate with Bruno Mars, who was born in Honolulu in 1985. Nicole Scherzinger believes they could “create something beautiful” by joining forces.

Speaking to Clara Amfo at the Magnum Boundless Creativity in Music Panel in Cannes, Nicole revealed: “I would love to collaborate with Bruno Mars. We’re both from Hawaii so we could really lean into our shared heritage and create something beautiful.

“I believe that it’s important not to limit yourself and I always strive to push boundaries.”

Nicole Scherzinger revealed that she’s recently been working on new music and has teamed-up with producer Naughty Boy, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Zayn Malik.

Speaking about her next project, the pop star teased: “I have been working with Naughty Boy in the studio.”

Nicole remains proud of her success with The Pussycat Dolls, and the chart-topping star is already looking forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, ‘PCD’, which they released in 2005.

Asked how she plans to celebrate the anniversary, Nicole Scherzinger replied: “I believe women around the world should just sing it loud. It’s dedicated to women out there, and it’s an empowering message.”

