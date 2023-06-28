Nicole Scherzinger has got engaged to Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls singer has been dating the 38-year-old rugby player for three years after meeting when he appeared on ‘X Factor: Celebrity’ and she’s revealed they are planning to wed after he popped the question while they were on a break in her native Hawaii.

Nicole Scherzinger shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, with Thom down on one knee as he presented her with an engagement ring.

The 44-year-old beauty simply captioned her post: “I said yes. [ring emoji] (sic)”

Thom Evans shared the same photo on Instagram, along with another picture of them embracing with the ring on Nicole’s finger, and wrote: “My Ever After.”

The ‘Poison’ hitmaker previously admitted the COVID-19 pandemic had helped strengthen the couple’s romance.

Nicole Scherzinger told The Times newspaper in January 2021: “I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships—and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

“Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship.”

And Thom admitted he had felt an instant connection to the ‘Masked Singer’ judge.

He previously told The Sun newspaper: “People always say, ‘When you know, you know’ and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment.

“But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since.”

Nicole Scherzinger – who dated Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton before romancing Thom – previously revealed that her ideal honeymoon destination would be on the idyllic French Polynesian island.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine last December, she spilled: “I’m dying to go to Tahiti. I’d honeymoon there.”

