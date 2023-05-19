Nicolas Cage To Lead A Psychological Thriller Titled 'The Surfer' By Lorcan Finnegan

Nicolas Cage is to lead the cast of ‘The Surfer’.

The 59-year-old actor is attached to star in the psychological thriller from director Lorcan Finnegan.

‘The Surfer’ tells the story of a man (Nicolas Cage) who returns to his beachside hometown in Australia, several years since building a successful life for himself in the United States.

He is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a local surfing gang who claim ownership of the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, ‘The Surfer’ decides to remain on the beach and declares war against those in control of the bay. However, the conflict escalates and takes ‘The Surfer’ to the edge of his sanity.

Thomas Martin has written the script and principal photography is due to begin in Australia this September.

Mossbank is handling international sales on the project and will introduce ‘The Surfer’ to buyers at the Cannes Market.

The company’s Sam Hall said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Lorcan, Thomas, Arenamedia and Tea Shop on such a visceral and unique thriller.

“Nicolas Cage is the perfect actor for this iconic role and will undoubtedly deliver a tour de force performance which is sure to be something very special and will captivate audiences worldwide.”

The ‘Moonstruck’ star portrayed the vampire Count Dracula in the recent film ‘Renfield’ and explained that he accidentally drank his own blood as he kept biting his lip with his sharp ceramic fangs.

In an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit, Nicolas Cage explained: “No reason in terms of method, but the fangs were genuine fangs, they were ceramic and quite pointy. So I did bite my lip a few times which made me drink my own blood.”

