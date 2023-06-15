Nicki Minaj Opens Up On Getting A Breasts Reduction Surgery: "Somebody Did Tell Me To Get My B**bs Taken Off..."

Nicki Minaj has had a breast reduction.

The 40-year-old rapper let slip that she’d gone under the knife to have her assets reduced in the comments to one of her own Instagram posts, but didn’t reveal when she’d had the operation.

Nicki Minaj shared a video of her wearing a low-cup top and lip-syncing along to her and Ice Spice’s track ‘Barbie World’ and wrote in the comment section: “New b**bs who dis? (sic)”

Nicki Minaj had captioned the post: “I’m a 10 so pull in a Ken.”

Last year, the ‘Starships’ hitmaker – who has a two-year-old son with husband Kenneth Petty – expressed her desire to have her breasts made smaller.

Speaking on an Instagram Live in May 2022, Nicki Minaj said: “I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my b**bs taken off, like a female in the industry.

“And I was like, ‘No, no, not yet, not yet.’ And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off…

“It’s A cup season!(sic)”

And also that month, she admitted at the Met Gala she was struggling in her Burberry by Riccardo Tisci gown because of her b**bs.

Nicki Minaj told Vogue at the time: “The only unplanned thing about my look is my b**bs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small.

“Enjoy these t****** cause y’all ain’t gonna see it ever again!(sic)”

Nicki Minaj previously explained she feels she “owes” it to black women to be a good role model for them and wants to give them confidence.

She told ID magazine: “There’s always been a lack of representation for black women: as soon as you start becoming famous, you owe it to the entire culture to say things that other black women can repeat to make themselves feel great. When you grow up and you’re only seeing people that look a certain way on the covers of magazines, in the movies and on TV, you can start feeling, ‘Am I not good enough?’

“It comes from performing as well. Once you see the look on people’s faces when they’re singing your lyrics back to you, and the confidence and happiness they’re having, it makes you want to always empower girls to feel. ‘Like, yo, I don’t need a guy for anything. I can put my mind to anything I need to do, and do it just as well as the men on my own! Except for have s*x with a p*nis, I don’t know about that!”

