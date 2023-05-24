Bre Tiesi is “happy” in her “open relationship” with Nick Cannon.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star – who has son Legendary Love, 10 months, with the ‘Masked Singer’ presenter – insisted she isn’t a “monogamy kind of person” because she has seen so many marriages break down and end unhappily, so she’s content in her situation with the dad-of-12.

Speaking on ‘Selling Sunset’, she said: “My situation’s interesting. I don’t know if I would say I’m single. I’ve been in ― I don’t want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess. I just know we just had a baby, we’re really happy, so I’m happy in my relationship now.

“I’m not a monogamy kind of person. Everything I’ve ever seen is divorce, and people are unhappy and it ends badly, and the kids suffer. Men can’t keep it together. It’s never us.”

The 32-year-old beauty insisted she doesn’t see Nick Cannon as a “sugar daddy”.

She added: “He’s not my reason that I’m where I’m at. He’s none of those things. I take care of myself. If my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That’s all I have to do.”

As well as having Legendary with Bre, Nick Cannon is dad to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and Rise, seven months, with Brittany Bell, 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and six-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Onyx, eight months with LaNisha Cole, and Halo, five months with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen.

And Bre revealed Nick Cannon’s huge family means he doesn’t legally have to pay child support.

Speaking to her co-star Amanza Smith, she said: “The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support.

“Because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household’.”

And Bre later added in a confessional that she works hard to provide for her son.

She said: “I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I’ve worked my a** off to be where I’m at.

“I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner.”

