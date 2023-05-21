Nick Cannon reveals which of his six children he spends the most time with

Nick Cannon spends more time with Onyx than any other of his children.

The 42-year-old star has 11 -year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Powerful Queen, two, six-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 20-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and five-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, six months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer but revealed that he spends at least three days a week with his second-youngest and has a “super strong understanding” with her mother.

Speaking on ‘The Jason Lee Podcast’, he said: “Onyx is probably the child that I spend the most time with. I’m with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don’t put that out there in the media, social media [because] it’s not for them. But you know, LaNisha [Cole] and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me, whether I’m on set.”

‘The Masked Singer’ host went on to add that he has a nursery in his office and admitted he was going to leave his appearance on the podcast to ensure he could spend “the most time” with his daughter, but insisted it was “nothing against” his other children, the majority of whom would have been in school at the time.

He said: “I got a nursery in my office. I’m literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her—not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they’re in school, they’re babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have [Onyx], really, as an equal amount of time as [LaNisha] does.”

