Nick Cannon views his 12 children as a calling from God. The ‘Masked Singer’ host – who fathered twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and eight-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell.

He has two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and seven-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, nine months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, six months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott – admitted most of his children were not “planned” but he sees his big family as part of a higher purpose.

Speaking on ‘The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman’, Nick Cannon said: “As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can’t say the majority of them were planned.

“If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now, that I would have 12 children, I’d be like there is no way in the world that I would ever plan that or that would happen. It’s almost like when you have these manifestations or visions, if that’s what you want to call them, it’s like ‘Oh, that all makes sense now.”

“I’ve heard, ‘You’re going to be a father of many. You’re a great influence. Your lineage, your offspring, are going to do great things.’ I’ve had that.”

And the 42-year-old star admitted he is open to having more children in the future.

Nick Cannon added: “And I’m like, ‘The more the merrier,’ we roll the dice to the name and what you will build.”

But Nick has had times where he’s considered not having more children, and “contemplated deeply” having a vasectomy.

He said: “I no longer want to be careless.

“I want to be a lot more intentional with life, especially when dealing with creating life, because I love all my children but I probably wasn’t intentional. I was like, ‘Oh if it happens, amazing, God’s miracles.'”

Nick noted if he does have any more children, it will be “very intentional and the timing will be the best timing that I believe it should be.”

The ‘Wild N Out’ star struggles to carve out enough time for each of his children.

He said: “Now I have 12, so no matter how much money you make, you can’t buy time. I want to be intentional in all of their lives currently, and I don’t want to spread anyone else any thinner than they already are.”

