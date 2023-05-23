Niall Horan Announces His 2024 World Tour: "I Can’t Wait To See Your Beautiful Faces..."

Niall Horan is to embark on a world tour in 2024.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter will tour his upcoming third studio album ‘The Show’ – which is to be released on June 9th – next year when he hits the road for ‘The Show Live On Tour’.

Niall Horan said in a statement: “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

Niall Horan added, “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Niall also tweeted: “I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don’t see a show near you listed, stay tuned.”

The star will kick off his tour in February 2024 in the UK, and he will then head to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America.

Earlier this month, Niall Horan admitted he will never get used to the “attention” that fame brings.

During an appearance on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ in Toronto, Canada, he said: “If you get used to the attention that comes with this job, there’s something wrong with you. But it’s crazy, isn’t it?

“When you take a deep dive into it. It is nuts that on a cold, wet afternoon in Toronto they are all out there in their thousands.

“I heard they were all out there camping, I wouldn’t recommend it next time. But thank you!”

