Nia Long has filed for full custody of her son Kez. The 52-year-old ‘You People’ actress – who split from Ime Udoka after 13 years in December – is seeking full custody of their 11-year-old son after claiming Udoka “has failed” to support their child.

She also said she does want “reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child’s best interest”.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Nia Long filed her petition in Los Angeles last week, asking a judge to give her primary legal and physical custody of Kez.

The judge has not yet made a ruling and Udoka – who is the head coach for the Houston Rockets NBA team – has yet to respond. Long began dating Udoka in 2009 and the couple got engaged in 2015.

They welcomed Kez in 2011 and Long also has a 22-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship. They split in December after it was revealed that Udoka had embarked on an affair with a female staff member when he was head coach for the Boston Celtics.

ESPN reported at the time that an independent investigation revealed Udoka “used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship”.

He was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season and the affair cost him his job as acting head coach.

He told ESPN: “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

