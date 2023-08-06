Ne-Yo has blasted parents who support their children changing gender at a young age. The ‘Miss Independent’ singer is a father to Madilyn (12) and Mason (11) with former fiancee Monyetta Shaw, Shaffer Jr. (7), Roman (5), and Isabella (2) with ex-wife Crystal Renay, and Braiden (2) and Brixton (6 months) with ex-girlfriend Sade Jenea.

The singer stated he doesn’t understand mothers and fathers who allow their offspring to make such “life-changing” decisions and accused them of having “forgotten what the role of parent is”.

Speaking to Gloria Velez for VladTV, Ne-Yo said: “I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?”

Ne-Yo continued, “Where did he get that? If you let this five-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a five year old, a six year old, a 12 year old, make a life-changing decision? When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that. He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his s*x?”

Ne-Yo insisted children should be encouraged to go against stereotypes, but that doesn’t mean they are trans or need to change gender. He said, “I can’t take credit for it, but I heard somebody say one time, if your son comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl,’ ask your son, ‘Son, what is a girl?’ What is he gonna do? He might want to play with dolls. All right, you want to play with dolls. Play with dolls. But you’re a boy playing with dolls. ‘I want to wear pink.’ Cool, wear pink, but you’re a boy wearing pink.”

The 43-year-old singer declared he comes from “an era” where a “man was a man and a woman was a woman” and while he is happy for people to identify how they want to, he won’t “play the game”. He continued, “There was two genders and that’s just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish.”

Do you agree with Ne-Yo’s views on young kids making decision regarding changing their gendre? Let us know in the comments.

