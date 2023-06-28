Natalie Rushdie is honouring the late Dame Deborah James by releasing a charity single, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Deborah’s friend and jazz singer Natalie sang ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ at the late star’s funeral a year ago, and now to honour a request of Deborah’s family, she is releasing the iconic ‘Blood Brothers’ musical track on Monday (03.07.23).

Natalie said: “The last time I saw Deborah, about a week before she died, she asked me to sing ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ at her funeral.

“It was one of the hardest and most emotional performances I’ve ever had to do.

“I miss her voice, her vibrancy for life, her dancing, her constant support and our friendship but I know somewhere she will be dancing to her song.

“I am honoured to sing and record this beautiful track in Deborah’s name and I hope the public get behind us to support this wonderful project.”

Heather and Alistair James, Deborah’s parents, added: “Deborah, we know would be delighted and honoured that ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ has now been recorded to support the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

“She would be smiling knowing it was being recorded at the iconic Studio 2 at Abbey Road. It is wonderful to give so many people the opportunity to hear this song which was so special to Deborah.

“On Deborah’s behalf we would personally like to thank all the musicians, production staff, photographers and film makers who gave freely of their time to make this happen.”

Proceeds from the poignant charity single, including the publishing and writing royalties, will be donated directly to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, which has raised over £11.3 million to date.

Natalie’s recording of the track took place at Abbey Road Studios with the accompaniment of 25 musicians.

Deborah was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer in 2016 aged just 35, and she became affectionately known as “BowelBabe” by the nation after creating a blog of the same name.

In the years after her diagnosis, Deborah did all she could to raise awareness of bowel cancer and fundraise for research.

She passed away on June 28th aged 40 years old.

Natalie – who has performed sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall, London Coliseum and St Paul’s Cathedral – and Deborah became great friends after meeting seven years ago, and the two became even closer after both survived Sepsis.

Sebastien Bowen, Deborah’s husband, added: “It’s so touching to have Natalie pay tribute to Deborah, by immortalising this song which meant so much to her.

“She performed it beautifully at Deborah’s funeral, and this production is simply breath-taking.

“I have known Zafar [Natalie’s husband] for over 25 years, and it was through this close friendship that Deborah and I got to know Natalie. The family is so grateful to Natalie and everyone who has supported and taken part in this recording – thank you.”

‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ by Natalie Rushdie is available from all major streaming and download platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, TikTok, Deezer, YouTube and more from Monday July 3rd 2023. 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

