Naomie Harris makes the final decision on all her red carpet looks.

The 47-year-old actress – who has played Miss Moneypenny in three James Bond films – is renowned for her head turning looks at the red carpet, but she won’t be influenced by her team on what to wear.

Talking to Cosmopolitan, she said: “Dressing for the red carpet is basically getting dressed by committee, because everyone from your stylist to your manager has a say.”

“You have to just block all those voices out and really focus on how you feel in the dress, because if you’re not comfortable it always shows…”

And Naomie also won’t endure any pain for the cameras, insisting she needs to feel comfortable when she steps out at any event.

She stated: “It would always be comfort first, and make sure the outfit reflects you and your limits.

“If there’s something you don’t like showing, that’s okay. That’s the great thing about fashion – there’s enough choice out there to be inclusive of everyone and different styles.”

Most recently, the ‘Moonlight’ actress fulfilled a lifelong dream by designing her own clothing collection.

Harris collaborated with eco friendly brand Omnes on a four-piece collection, inspired by red carpet outfits, to create sustainable, size inclusive and affordable clothing.

She said: “Like everyone, I had a lot of time on my hands when lockdown happened, so I restarted a long-held passion of mine: designing clothes.

“I’m not good at drawing, so I sent some really awful sketches and inspiration photos to an illustrator, and she’d make them up into these outfits. In my naivety, I thought I’d create my own brand… I’m so glad that didn’t happen, though, because it’s a tremendous amount of work – and I already have a day job!

“The brand’s ethos is perfectly aligned with mine – it’s size inclusive, affordable, sustainable and climate-positive too. So I approached them and said: ‘could I please design a capsule collection for you, which is specifically for the red carpet?’ They said yes, and a year later, here we are!”

