Naomi Watts is said to have told fans “communication” is the key to the “pretty great s*x” she is having with her new husband Billy Crudup.

The ’21 Grams’ actress, 54, got hitched to ‘Watchmen’ star Billy, 55, on 9 June in a low-key ceremony and Naomi apparently admitted they’re still in the throes of their “honeymoon stage” as she opened up about their bedroom antics.

Speaking at an event in the Canoe Place Inn and Cottages in Hampton Bays on Thursday (31.08.23), the Daily Mail reported she talked about keeping her s*x life “alive” after she previously admitted to going through the menopause aged 36.

During the event – titled ‘Unlocking Intimacy: Navigating Passion in Midlife’ – the Mail added Naomi said “s*x becomes more pleasurable” with age.

It added she was on a panel with doctors Suzanne Fenske and Somi Javaid, and reportedly said: “We’ve heard tonight that there are complications, keeping the s*x and the libido alive and everything, but sometimes people have the complete reverse effect.

“In fact, I think there was a time, generations ago, and talking about what menopause actually was… it was hysteria and some women were nymphomaniacs. Like we were just crazy old crows that wanted s*x too much,’ she added with a laugh.

“I personally think s*x becomes more pleasurable when you take out the fear of like making babies… when you know it’s not the right time… like what is that expression: ‘Closed for business, open for pleasure!’

It feels more, ‘I’m going to do this for myself’… you’re more confident with yourself, you’ve had experience, you’re wiser, you’re not going to be all like, ‘Oh I want to turn the lights down.’

“I’m newly married, in the honeymoon stage I suppose, so it might sound easy for me to say, but I do think communication is the biggest key here.

“Like whatever it is you’re going through, if you can talk to your partner, if you can be honest and have a really authentic conversation and take away the awkwardness, and most of the time if they’re good people, they will be empathetic and that’s hot, that’s really hot when you can be honest and the conversation lands really well to the point where, ‘Yeah we got through the awkwardness and now like, let’s kick off some fun.’”

When asked what her favourite s*x position is, the King Kong actress is said to have admitted: “On top, underneath! Right now I’m not fussy.”

