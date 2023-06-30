Naomi Campbell is a mum of two! Yes, the 53-year-old supermodel, who had a daughter in May 2021, revealed on Thursday (29.06.23) she had quietly welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

She captioned an image of the newborn being cradled: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy.”

Naomi Campbell added that it’s “never too late to become a mother”.