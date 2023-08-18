Naomi Campbell has joined forces with the international cultural diplomacy company for the spectacular three-day event in Salvador, Bahia.

The event will run from November 3 to 5, will be free for all attendees and artists including musician Debbie Harry, Oscar winner Lee Daniels, Brazilian actress TaísAraújo, artist Kehinde Wiley and Brazilian actor and filmmaker Lázaro Ramos are expected to attend.

Brazilian singer Alcione, will receive the Liberatum Cultural Honor Award at the opening gala. Liberatum, founded by Pablo Ganguli, works on creating content for festivals, summits and collaborations and he revealed he chose Brazil for a very special reason.

He told WWD: “My partner who I am going to marry is Afro-Brazilian. One thing that shocks me, and us as a cultural organisation that has always been neutral and diplomatic — there are times when you want to take a stand and say rather publicly that you don’t agree with this particular fight.

“In the last few years under a particular head of state, things just deteriorated. So to host an event like this further strengthens the Afro-Brazilian identity, builds confidence and morale, and gives people hope. It’s an event that lets them speak with their voices and it lets them know their contributions are valued, respected and admired.

“To do an event that makes the statement that Black cultural artists’, fashion designers’ and artists’ contributions are very much respected is the message that we want to send.”

Speaking about Naomi, he added: [She is someone] “who singlehandedly has done so much work to change the face of diversity in fashion. She is seen as a sign of hope and inspiration for the fashion community in Brazil. To have this for a primarily Black audience in Brazil is very exciting for us.”

