Naomi Campbell Is Reportedly 'In Great Spirits' Since Welcoming Second Child, Source Adds "I'm So Proud Of Her..."

Naomi Campbell is “in great spirits” since welcoming her second child, according to her pal Kimora Lee Simmons.

The 53-year-old supermodel confirmed last month she’s welcomed a baby boy who joins her daughter who arrived in May 2021 – and now close friend Kimora has revealed Naomi is doing well since she became a new mum.

She told PEOPLE: “Like any new mom, we’re always overwhelmed, and I did talk to her briefly and she sounded in such great spirits.

“I love her so much, and I’m so proud of her. Now she has two and a little bitty newborn. That’s always a crazy time for any mom, but especially a newborn.”

Naomi Campbell announced her baby news in an Instagram post which featured a picture of her son being cuddled. She wrote: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Baby boy …. It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Naomi has yet to confirm any more details about her journey to motherhood, but Mail Online reported she used a surrogate and the baby was born in Los Angeles. Naomi is also said to have kept her plans secret from everyone but a handful of her closet friends.

A source close told Mail Online: “Naomi has welcomed her newborn son via surrogate, who gave birth on Saturday in Los Angeles. “It came as a surprise to her wider circle after she only told a handful of people that she was becoming a mum for the second time.

“Suddenly she postponed a work commitment because she needed to be at her surrogate’s side and the next moment, she had a beautiful baby boy. There was a lot of surprise, and of course happiness.” The insider added Naomi only told “a handful of close friends and family” about her plans to have another child. The publication also reported the catwalk star she is raising her two children on her own and is not in a romantic relationship.

Naomi Campbell previously opened up about finding joy in motherhood after welcoming her daughter, telling British Vogue magazine: “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that …

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

