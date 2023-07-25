Kris Tyson has come out as transgender. The 27-year-old YouTube star – who is best known for collaborating with MrBeast on the video-sharing website – was born as a boy and was initially known as Chris Tyson but has now announced that she is “fully confident” that she is a woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, Kris said: “I am a woman! She/her. I’ve never said that publicly, but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now. I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was. For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, ‘What is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?’”

A regular face in MrBeast YouTube’s video went on to explain that the decision to re-identify has come about as a result of an extensive amount of therapy and would have “vivid dreams” about being a woman whilst “never really feeling” like a man.

Kris Tyson, the YouTube star added: “After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’ My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy.”

Kris Tyson continued, “For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman. And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn’t want to be taken out of. There were times where I would just sleep all day because it was more fun or more enjoyable to do that because the real world. I didn’t feel connected to it.”

Must Read: Spider-Man 4: Tobey Maguire & Sam Raimi May Join Forces For Yet Another Solo Outing, Tom Holland Out Of Picture?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News