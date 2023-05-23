Morgan Wade To Undergo Double Mastectomy: "I Had The BRCA Gene, It’s A Breast Cancer Gene..."

Morgan Wade is set to undergo a double mastectomy later this year.

The 28-year-old country star was dealt the blow that she has the BRCA gene – the mutated human tumour suppressor gene, which can put females at a higher risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer – and will have both breasts removed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the New York Post’s Page Six column, Morgan Wade revealed: “I had the BRCA gene, it’s a breast cancer gene so I’m having a double mastectomy in November.

Morgan Wade added, “I’m going really hard up until November so then November and December I have off to rest.”

The ‘Wilder Days’ singer – who releases her third studio album ‘Psychopath‘ on August 25 – insists she isn’t bothered by the major operation but she is annoyed that she won’t get to work out.

Morgan Wade said: “I’m feeling fine, I’m just p****d I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out.

“That’s my only qualm about it.”

The gene is hereditary.

Morgan Wade said: “My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, the award-winning star revealed her follow-up to 2021’s ‘Reckless’ is about maturing.

She said: “[The album] goes into where I’m at in life right now. Which is so busy. It’s about growing up and being older, and starting to feel like, ‘Is it time to settle down?’ I think you’ll see a lot of that on the record.”

Must Read: BTS’ V Steals The Internet While Posing With BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Naomi Campbell, Fans Ask “Where Is Jennie?” Amid His Dating Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News