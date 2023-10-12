Morfydd Clark loves the “revealing” nature of the horror genre. The 33-year-old actress stars in the new creepy flick ‘Starve Acre’ and is keen to explore how the art form has different impacts on viewers.

Clark is a 33-year-old Welsh actress who has starred in several well-known films and series. Her acting credits include ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – where she played Galadriel and the psychological horror movie ‘Saint Maud’. She has also starred in films like Love & Friendship, Interlude in Prague, and The Personal History of David Copperfield and shows like Dracula (she played Mina Harker) and His Dark Materials (she played Sister Clara).

Morfydd Clark told The Hollywood Reporter recently, “This is what I always just love about horror in general, because everybody has their own particular thing that makes them be like, ‘Oh’.”

Morfydd Clark continued, “I like that about ‘Black Mirror’ as well. I love asking people what their most horrific ‘Black Mirror’ is because it’s quite revealing. I think horror is really interesting like that.”

‘Starve Acre’ tells the story of how a family’s peaceful rural life is thrown into chaos when their son starts acting strangely and Morfydd found it “quite eerie” to be shooting the project in an isolated house.

The ‘Rings of Power‘ star said, “Yeah, I think you definitely do get creeped out. And that house we were in, it’s in the valley so you couldn’t see anything but the fields around you. There almost wasn’t a horizon despite being in the middle of nowhere, which was quite eerie. You really did feel like you were trapped in openness.”

Morfydd Clark continued, “And those kinds of sets are such a weird mixture of having to be very serious at times, but also you’re doing ridiculous things – everyone exhausted but elated and hysteria is only like a second away. And we also had a lot of animals.”

Morfydd explained that she relished the “bonding experience” of making the indie film – which also features former ‘Doctor Who’ star Matt Smith. She said, “There’s something really special about indies, particularly ones that are filmed in one location. As I said, all the crew and cast could fit into one room and you do become incredibly close and you’re in your own kind of cabin fever experience. It has a particular bonding experience.”

Written and directed by Daniel Kokotajlo, Starve Acre is based on Andrew Michael Hurley’s third novel of the same name. It stars Matt Smith, Morfydd Clark, Erin Richards, Sean Gilder, Robert Emms, Roger Barclay, Matilda Firth and more.

