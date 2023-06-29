Monica Bellucci has declared she loves Tim Burton.

The ‘Irreversible’ actress, 58, and the ‘Beetlejuice 2’ director are currently in London filming the comedy-horror sequel, and Monica shared her feelings about her partner after the pair in February confirmed longstanding rumours they were dating by sharing a kiss during a Valentine’s Day walk in Santa Monica, California.

Monica Bellucci told Elle France about how she loves Tim Burton as a person and professional: “What I can say… I’m glad I met the man, first of all. “It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life… I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins.

Monica Bellucci added, “I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

She added about Tim’s films: “I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving.

“Tim Burton’s films talk about that a lot.”

After the pair were seen kissing in February, they were spotted walking arm-in-arm before Tim wrapped his arm around Monica as they entered a restaurant.

They have been friends for more than 15 years, and are rumoured to have started dating after the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, in October 2022.

French outlet Paris Match reported the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ director and the actress initially met in 2006 during the Cannes Film Festival but “got closer” behind the scenes of Lumière.

The director split from actress Helena Bonham Carter, 57, in 2014 after 13 years of marriage and they have son Billy, 19, and 15-year-old daughter Nell.

Monica separated from her artist partner Nicolas Lefebvre, 41, in 2019, and was married to actor Vincent Cassel, 56, from 1999 to 2013 – with whom she has daughters Deva, 18, and 13-year-old Léonie.

