Molly-Mae Hague loved ditching mascara on her holiday.

The former ‘Love Island’ beauty, 24, is on vacation in Athens, Greece with Tommy Fury, also 24, and their baby daughter Bambi – who she gave birth to in January – and she initially admitted she didn’t feel like she would wear a bikini again after giving birth, but she changed her mind and bought one in one of the shops there.

Molly-Mae Hague told her followers, “I spoke on my YouTube about how I don’t think I’ll ever want to reach for a bikini on holiday again/feel confident in one… I didn’t even bring any with me on this trip.”

“But today I went to the shop here and bought one because I realised WHO ACTUALLY CARES! The thought of putting on a bikini before the holiday is always much more daunting than doing it in the moment and whilst on the trip… Pack the bikini mamma’s! And my girls who don’t normally! I promise that no one’s judging/cares,” Molly-Mae Hague added.

And now, the blonde beauty has shown off her natural makeup she wore for dinner and admitted she thinks she looks better without any mascara.

She captioned a selfie of her natural makeup look and slicked-back bun, “(No mascara for the win).”

And on her Instagram Story, she asked her 7.5 million followers, “Anyone else love wearing no mascara?? Sometimes I feel like it makes me look tired!”

