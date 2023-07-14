Karlie Kloss has given birth to her second child. The 30-year-old model and her 38-year-old businessman husband Joshua Kushner – who already have two-year-old son Levi together – welcomed their newborn into the world on July 11th.

Joshua shared a picture of their little one, who was wearing a blue bonnet, and he wrote on Instagram: “welcome to [world emoji] [heart emoji] 7.11.23 (sic)”

Several stars congratulated Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner on their happy news, including Kim Kardashian. She commented: “Congrats!!!! [heart emoji]” Actress Kate Hudson wrote: “Welcome!!!” Talent manager Guy Oseary posted: “Congrats and much Love from the Oseary fam”

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg both commented heart emojis, and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki posted: “Congratulations!!!”

In May, Karlie Kloss – who has been married to Joshua since 2018 – revealed she was pregnant during an appearance at the star-studded Met Gala, where she showed off her bump in a black Loewe trompe l’oeil gown draped in pearls.

She told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “I don’t know how to style a belly,” and noted that because she was last pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic, she did not have to worry about fashion.

Upon welcoming her first child in March 2021, Karlie explained that her life had been changed by motherhood as she noted that she now doesn’t “make a move without asking [her] mom friends” first.

She told WSJ Magazine: “The mom group friendship thing – I was always like, Yeah, that’s cute but that’s not going to be me. [Now] I don’t make a move without asking my mom friends.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also explained that she had re-examined her relationship with her body after giving birth.

She added: “I love my body in a way that I never have. I never imagined that I would have a career [in which] my body would be so intertwined with my success or failure. That’s something that I really don’t like about being a model, but – it’s part of the job.”

