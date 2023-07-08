Simon Pegg has insisted a ‘Shaun of the Dead’ sequel won’t happen.

The 53-year-old actor has urged fans hoping for a sequel to the 2004 zombie comedy film – which he starred in and co-wrote with director Edgar Wright – to “move on” and stop holding out hopes he will pen a follow-up movie.

Simon Pegg told The Guardian newspaper: “If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, ‘I need ‘Shaun Of The Dead 2’ in my life. And I’m like, ‘No, you don’t need ‘Shaun Of The Dead 2’! The last thing you need is ‘Shaun Of The Dead 2’!’ It’s done. Move on!”

However, Simon did confirm he and Edgar will be working on a fourth movie together, but it will be entirely separate from their ‘cornetto trilogy’, which also included ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘The World’s End’.

Simon Pegg said: “Whatever Edgar and I do next, we’re not going to rely on what we’ve done before.

“I like the idea of p****** people off. There’s something fun about torching everything. Everything that people think we are, that’s what we won’t be. We should just do something that no one’s expecting. But no one wants!”

However, “Edgar bought his dog, Peter, and Peter was very distracting. I have three dogs; they are schnauzers, too. Well, two now, but I had three then, and they’re quite well-behaved. But Peter’s a little rascal.”

But the ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ actor revealed he won’t work on comedies with anyone other than his director pal.

Simon Pegg said: “I say no to a lot of things.

“I made a name for myself as a comedic actor, but I’d quite like to flex different muscles.

“And I didn’t plan to be a comedic actor. Comedy was just something I enjoyed and seemed to be able to do.

“Now if I get offered comedies I turn them down, because I want to do it with Edgar and nobody else.”

