Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible franchise is a globally renowned series of action-packed films known for their thrilling espionage and jaw-dropping stunts. The action films from the franchise often have huge footfalls at the box office. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has performed quite well at the ticket windows globally.

The film, which was made at a massive $300 million budget, had a huge expectation. However, the seventh instalment in the long-running action series fell at least a little short of expectations. Despite that, it’s worth pointing out that the latest adventure as Ethan Hunt still quietly pushed the franchise past an important milestone.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has achieved an astounding milestone, surpassing the $4 billion mark in worldwide box office earnings. With seven films in the series, the cumulative gross stands at an impressive $4.11 billion, with the recent addition “Dead Reckoning, Part One” contributing $541.8 million to the total. Each entry averages an impressive $588.3 million in earnings, all while maintaining an average budget of $159 million. Despite the increased budget of the latest instalment, Paramount’s decision to consistently deliver these films over nearly three decades remains justified.

The dynamic duo of Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie is currently immersed in their collaborative efforts for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The film was in the midst of production when a halt was imposed due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild. Regrettably, this strike, coupled with the Writers Guild of America strike, has brought Hollywood to a standstill. While a swift resolution to these issues remains uncertain, Paramount remains optimistic about the future. In the event that the situation is resolved promptly, the studio aims to unveil “Part Two” in theatres next summer.

The pressing question that arises now is whether “Mission: Impossible” can surpass the colossal $5 billion mark in its box office journey. Currently, the prospects for “Dead Reckoning, Part One” seem uncertain in terms of turning a profit in theatres, as the break-even point is estimated at around $600 million worldwide. Therefore, the responsibility now falls on “Part Two” to generate approximately $880 million to propel the franchise towards this monumental milestone. Although it may appear challenging, the possibility remains viable, albeit with a pinch of audacity. The recent instalment encountered fierce competition from “Oppenheimer” for IMAX screens and the runaway success of “Barbie,” making the path more arduous.

The anticipated release date for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two” is scheduled for June 28, 2024.

