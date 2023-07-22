Mission: Impossible Actor Tom Cruise Reveals How He Cheats On His Diet When He Goes Out To Watch Movies, "I Definitely Have To Go With The Popcorn"

Tom Cruise allows himself to “cheat” on his diet when he goes to the cinema.

The ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ actor loves the communal experience of watching a movie in the theatre, and while he wears a disguise to get to his seat incognito, he kicks back and relaxes with his favourite snacks once the film gets started.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Tom Cruise said: “I definitely have to go with the popcorn. I cheat a bit there and have a soda – I’m not allowed to, my diet, I’m constantly in training. But I like that, some candy, and I sit back and just see the big screen.”

The 61-year-old star insisted he’s “in it together” with all the other punters.

Tom Cruise added: “I go in with my hat and my glasses and I take my glasses off when I’m in there.

“And what’s wonderful is when you have a really good movie, people are invested and they see me there, but then it’s just we’re all in it together.”

Despite the rise of streaming services, the 61-year-old actor will always make movies designed to be seen on a cinema screen.

Tom Cruise said: “I make movies for the big screen. I love that communal experience. I know it’s going to go to those other platforms but there is a community, we all come from different cultures and ways of life and we all join together in that theatre to experience cinema.

MI actor added, “And it’s something that I grew up with, it made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world. My goal as a child was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist but to work in that world and live there and understand the culture.

Tom Cruise added, “It’s a privilege for me and something I’ve never taken for granted. It is my passion, making movies, it’s my passion to entertain you. And I will always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience forever.”

