Christopher McQuarrie thoroughly plans the ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies.

The 54-year-old director is back behind the camera on ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and explained how the notion that he and leading man Tom Cruise wing it during the making of the blockbusters is incorrect.

Christopher McQuarrie told Collider: “Tom and I never obsess about executing the plan. We always have a direction, we always have a place we’re going.

“In our trying to describe the process, in retrospect, it sounds as though what we do is just flying by the seat of our pants and making it up as we go along.

That’s not an accurate description. You are definitely flying in a direction, you’re definitely prepared.

“You couldn’t be that cavalier without somebody getting seriously physically hurt. These things are planned within an inch of their life. Along the way, we see a shiny object and go for it.”

The new film is to be followed by the sequel ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ next year although the director is not certain as to how the blockbuster will end.

McQuarrie said: “I don’t know what the ending of ‘Part Two’ is, so I couldn’t tell you. I’m not being evasive. I could tell you that I know what the end of ‘Part Two’ is, but I can’t guarantee that that will be the ending when we get there.”

Christopher McQuarrie has expressed hope that his latest flick can eclipse the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – which he produced.

Christopher told Total Film magazine: “We don’t see ourselves in competition with Bond or ‘John Wick’. We love those movies, and we admire those filmmakers, and we want to see those guys win. All we’re really doing is competing with ourselves.

“And coming away from ‘Top Gun’, we looked at the movie, and said, ‘We’re going to bury those guys. We’re going to crush ‘Top Gun‘.’

“That’s how we look at it. Our only rivals are ourselves. You’ll see things in ‘Part Two’ that benefit entirely from everything we learned from ‘Maverick’.”

