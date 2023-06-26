Mindy Kaling 'is the healthiest she's been in years'

Mindy Kaling is healthier than she’s been “in years” at 44.

The actress took to social media on Saturday (06.24.23) to celebrate her 44th birthday, and to acknowledge that she’s now happier and healthier than she’s been for a long time.

Alongside a photo of herself and her kids – Katherine, five, and Spencer, two – Mindy Kaling wrote on Instagram, “Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys.”

Mindy Kaling’s caption continued, “I was never a “kid” person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate. Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton they’re like “mom, you gotta go”. My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right? (sic).”

Mindy acknowledged that she’s been through many “ups and downs” in her life.

But the actress is also really appreciative of where she’s currently at in her personal and professional life.

She continued, “I’m usually kind of low-level anxious, so I’m just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy. Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now. Thanks for my birthday love. (Also maybe I will buy myself that trendy Dior bag that looks like a kidney bean). [heart emoji] (sic).”

