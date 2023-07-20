Mindy Kaling feels “lucky” to be “celebrated” for her dark brown skin. The 44-year-old actress is an investor in and ambassador for Lion Pose, a new brand that meets the skin needs of people of color, and Mindy has explained why she feels so proud of the brand.

Mindy also believes that motherhood has actually changed her relationship to beauty. The actress – who has Katherine, five, and Spencer, two – admits that motherhood has altered her entire life.

She told Allure magazine: “I’ve always struggled with hyper-pigmentation and I’m always trying to find products that help with my acne scars and dark spots, but that don’t also change my skin tone. I feel incredibly lucky that I’m someone who’s celebrated for my dark brown skin. And I did not want to change that. And so this is something that just really works for me.”

The ‘Never Have I Ever‘ writer continued, “So that’s why I came on as an investor, not just as an ambassador or whatever. And I just selfishly wanted in on their success and I was lucky that they found room for me.”

Mindy also talked about motherhood and said: “I don’t know whether it is just because I have less time, but I have really gotten the pattern of my evening ritual and my morning ritual down. I don’t spend a lot of time doing it, even if I have seven steps. Because what I just outlined is a lot of steps, but I can just do it quickly now.

“I think my skin has gotten better as I’ve had kids. I don’t know why. Maybe just because I know about more kinds of things and little tricks that I didn’t before.”

