Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Perfume Under Her Brand & Reveals Why Her Parents Wouldn't Let Her Use Scents While Growing Up!

Millie Bobby Brown was never allowed to wear perfume when she was younger.

The 19-year-old actress – who was cast in Netflix sci-fi hit ‘Stranger Things’ when she was just 11 years old – is getting ready to launch her new fragrance Wildly Me via her own brand Florence by Mills Beauty on August 22.

Millie Bobby Brown’s parents Kelly and Robert would not let her spray scent when she was growing up and she has been excited to experiment with fragrances whilst developing her personal perfume in collaboration with fragrance house Givaudan.

In an interview with WWD, Millie Bobby Brown said: “I was never allowed to wear fragrance when I was younger.

“So I’m 19, I finally started finding who I am and figuring out who I am — slowly — and fragrance, it just feels very womanly. It just feels like the next step.”

Millie Bobby Brown launched her clean beauty brand back in 2019 and it was inspired by her own experiences in the makeup chair on her acting projects because she “never knew what the makeup artist was putting” on her skin.

She explained: “It’s important to me because as a young person growing up in the industry and growing up in a makeup chair, I never knew what the makeup artist was putting on my skin. And that scared me.

“My godfather, Matthew Modine, he said to me, ‘Whatever they put on your skin goes into your bloodstream,’ and that stuck with me for a really long time. And it made me think, ‘Why don’t I go into a store and find a company that I feel like I can wear?’

“So I make Florence by Mills for me and my generation of people that are trepidatious in going into skin care at a young age and beauty at a young age. It’s not about understanding how to contour or put on fake eyelashes, but actually understand what their skin needs.”

Wildly Me is described as containing notes of bergamot, sage, violet, purple iris, blooming wisteria and lavender and Millie says she wanted it to “smell like a person”.

Millie Bobby Brown explained: “We don’t want it to smell like a fragrance. We want it to smell like a person, we want it to smell like a field that you’ve walked into. I want people to smell it and feel joy, and positivity. And so when you have a company that already used that sense, it’s kind of an easy transition to use those same [for fragrance].”

