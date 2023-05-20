Miley Cyrus suffers crippling flare-ups of pain.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer, 30, who has been sober for two years and had therapy to erase past traumas, said her latest attack came earlier this year when her new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ was released.

She told British Vogue: “After the album (came out) I had a flare-up. I was in a lot of pain. I had gone to the Gucci release party, I had gone to Versace, you know, my adrenals had been kind of drained, and I was kind of back into the pop star thing and I noticed I had this flare-up.

“And then when I went skiing, which doesn’t make a lot of sense because it’s, like, super active, but I felt better.

“I think it was because I was anonymous in my ski gear. I had my big goggles on, you know, and no one would ever know who I am.”

Miley added her new clean-living lifestyle and obsession with fitness has led her to turn down offers to do song about partying.

She said about turning down a songwriter who came to her with a tune about clubbing: “It was like, you know, the standard f***** up in the club track. And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum.’

“It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

Miley said the incident inspired her to write a different song she hopes to release soon, which she said included the lines: “I know I used to be crazy, I know I used to be fun, You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

The singer, who is dating musician Maxx Morando, 24, after divorcing actor Liam Hemsworth, 33, in 2020, added in the chat she has done a “lot” of EMDR – Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing – therapy, which is said to help people come to terms with traumatic experiences.

