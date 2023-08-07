Miley Cyrus mainly wears “all black” when she’s not working. The ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ hitmaker enjoys a “classic” look when she’s off stage, particularly because it helps her go about her everyday life largely unnoticed, but when she’s performing for her fans, she enjoys playing with the colours and textures of her wardrobe.

She told Britain’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “On my days off I am usually in all black; there is something classic [about it] – you could find a girl from each generation I’ve admired wearing something similar.”

Miley Cyrus added, “I like that it’s mysterious and doesn’t draw too much attention to me. Then, when I am on stage, I use colour and fabric to enhance the emotion of the music.”

But throughout her everchanging looks and elaborate outfits over the years, Miley learnt it’s best to “keep it simple” as less is more. Miley Cyrus said: “More isn’t always better, its only more.”

The 30-year-old singer believes it is important to “enjoy your youth and preserve your innocence” and she loves the carefree attitude she had to make-up when she was younger.

Miley Cyrus said: “I love the way I painted my face when I was a little girl, only thinking about myself and what I liked – none of the confusing opinions of others you collect as you grow older.”

Miley has adopted a “minimal” skincare routine, which has benefited her battle with acne, and she thinks her fresh-faced look helps her to be honest.

She said: “My skin cleared up the more I cleaned out my products and kept it minimal and essential.

“There is nothing se*ier than someone being in their honest feelings. So I nurture myself as a human and that radiates through my skin and invites people in to do the same when we’re together, which depends connection.”

