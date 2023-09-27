Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are expecting their third child. The ‘Jersey Shore’ star and his spouse welcomed daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth into the world just nine months ago and also have Romeo Reign, two, together.

The couple shared their baby news by sharing a series of autumnal family pictures posing with their sonogram and two young children in front of their pumpkin-decorated front door and confirmed the due date of March 2024.

The Instagram post was captioned: “Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Mike Sorrentino (41) revealed just last month that the couple would love to have three children. He told HollywoodLife, “Our magic number was always three. We’re having fun right now being mom and dad and trying to balance two. The door’s always open for number three in the future.”

Gushing about fatherhood, Mike previously wrote, “Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, ‘Dad’ has always been the best.”

Mike and Lauren were high school sweethearts and they married in 2018 before welcoming their first child in March 2021. Mike and Lauren met at college after taking a maths class together and they dated from 2004 until 2007.

After splitting up, Mike went on to find fame on reality TV show ‘Jersey Shore’ and the pair didn’t reconnect until the series ended in 2012. They met again at a kickboxing class and revived their former relationship. They dated for five years before walking down the aisle.

