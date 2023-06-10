Meghan Trainor shaved her lip hair for a music video.

The ‘All About That Bass’ hitmaker got rid of her “mustache” before she got all up close and personal on the ‘My Lips Are Movin’ video because

The 29-year-old pop star told Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: “In ‘My Lips Are Movin’ music video they’re like ‘We’re gonna do a close-up of your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a mustache! Why did no one tell me? When I know we’re doing a music video I will shave the night before or the day of.”

Meghan admitted that removing her upper lip hair “made” her “nervous”.

Meghan Trainor said: “Listen, I’m not good at it okay, it made me nervous, [my brother] started filming me out of nowhere. I’m fuzzy wuzzy.”

Last month, the ‘Mother’ songstress opened up about her husband Daryl Sabara – with she has two-year-old son Riley and is expecting another – was a “big boy” in the underwear department.

Meghan told model Emily Ratajkowski on her ‘HighLow with EmRata’ podcast: “My husband is a big boy, My p**** is broken, though. I have p**** anxiety.

“To the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that.”

Meghan Trainor called the s*x “good in the moment,” and it’s inside her head and not a physical problem.

She said said: “I think it’s gonna hurt … and I clench. I have to go to physical therapy soon … and put gages and rings up in me and stretch. It’s a whole thing I don’t want to worry about.”

She added they were abstaining from penetrative s*x but that everyone was “satisfied”

Meghan said: “I’m very satisfied. My hubby, I take care of him. He’s fine. He’s satisfied. We’re great, but it’s tough.”

