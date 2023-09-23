The ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie will be released in 2024.

Although the film was initially set to drop on Paramount+, it has now been given a theatrical release by the studio and will be on screens from January 12, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey and Renée Rapp are set to star in the movie, which is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Jon Hamm will take on the role of Coach Carr, the gym coach and incompetent sex-ed teacher.

And, Busy Philipps joined the cast as Mrs. George, the mother of Regina George, who is played by Rapp in the film.

Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond are adapting their musical for the big screen, and they want the ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie to have a “fresher palette”.

Composer Richmond told THR previously: “Right now, the day-to-day is more about the movie adaptation that we’re working on. We’re super involved with that. What we’re trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score – in a good way – and [give] the movie a fresher palette. To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you’re sitting eighth row at a Broadway show or the Pantages. It’s kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We’re kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it’s really fun.”

Lorne Michaels is producing the movie for Paramount Pictures, with Fey penning the script and Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin working on the music.

Must Read: Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel Writer Shares Shocking Details About Warner Bros Being Sh*t Scared Of Marvel Planning 20 Movies For DC Which Weren’t Even Written, They Said “We Need Our MCU”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News