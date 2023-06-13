McFly have vowed to get naked if their comeback is a success.

The boy band – which consists of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd, all 37, and 35-year-old Dougie Poynter – shot to fame in the early 2000s and famously bared all on the cover of Attitude magazine a number of times in their heyday but have now promised fans that they will strip off once more if their new album ‘Power to Play’ hits the top spot.

Speaking on UKTV show ‘Lorraine’, Danny said: “Yeah we will definitely will take all our clothes off again. We are so proud of this album, we just want people to hear it and enjoy it. The fan reaction has been amazing and it’s the album they’ve been waiting for for 20 years, 15 years, So yeah. We will get naked if it goes to number one. We will. I promise.”

However, Tom – who is married to Giovanna Fletcher and has Buzz, nine, Buddy, seven, and four-year-old Max with her – quipped: “I don’t look like that anymore though, I’ve got a bit of a dad bod now, I’m just gonna stand behind Doug!”

The songwriter – who has penned a number of hits for the band over the years including the likes of ‘Obviously’ and ‘All About You’ – went on to explain whilst discussing new track ‘Honey I’m Home’, that he often writes about the band because it is one of the “most significant” relationships he has ever had.

He said: “I think a lot of the time, personally, when I’m writing them, a lot of them are about the band. Obviously, I write them about my wife as well but this is one of the most significant relationships I’ve had in my life.”

‘Power to Play’ is out now.

