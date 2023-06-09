Jeff Goldblum “falls way short in many things”. The 70-year-old star has enjoyed success as an actor and as a musician during the course of his career – but Jeff still considers himself to be a “humble student”.

The Marvel star told the Guardian newspaper: “I’m not good at everything. I’m a humble student. I fall way short in many things, but I try not to be irritated.

“I try to take it as a humbling lesson and an opportunity to grow. I can think of a million things. I’m not a bad packer – although I leave it till the last minute – but I’m a horrible folder. I’m not a very good cook. I’m not particularly handy around the house. I have a bad sense of direction. I’m not good with technology,” Jeff Goldblum added.

Jeff Goldblum credits his success to his work ethic and his can-do attitude.

The Thor: Ragnarok star said: “I lack innate ability about a lot of things, but when I’m motivated, I’m always happy to learn.”

Meanwhile, Jeff previously revealed that he loves the challenge of fatherhood.

The actor – who has sons Charlie, seven, and River, six, with his wife Emilie Livingston – admitted that he’s found fatherhood to be a “fun” experience.

Jeff – who married Emilie in 2014 – told the ‘Today’ show: “It’s amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced. Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable. She’s heroic beyond imagination.”

The movie star acknowledged that fatherhood can be challenging. However, he’s still relished the experience of raising his sons.

He shared: “It’s challenging and it’s sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at three and five, five and seven, they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It’s great.”

