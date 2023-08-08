Adam Devine has claimed Marvel movies have “ruined” comedy. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star has blasted the impact humour in Marvel blockbusters such as ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ have had on the more traditional artform of comedy movies in Hollywood.

Devine insisted the issue is both artistic and financial, audiences drawn towards bigger blockbusters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing on the ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast, Adam Devine said: “You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a f*cking comedy Where are the jokes? Where are the bits?

“There’s still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy… it’s hard. My theory: I think Marvel ruined it.

“I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that.”

He added: “So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’

“And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”

Adam Devine is starring in new Netflix comedy ‘The Out-Laws’, from Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison production company – is saddened by the lack of genuinely funny movies being made each year.

He said: “Every studio used to put out several comedies a year. And there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year.

“So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like six or seven. It’s crazy.”

Must Read: Harry Potter’s Author JK Rowling Reveals Untold Secrets About Her S*xuality As She Wondered If She Was Gay: “I Can Tell My Friends Are Pretty…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News