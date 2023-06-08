Martha Stewart Opens Up On Hybrid Work Culture In The US: "Look At The Success Of France With Their Stupid..."

Martha Stewart has warned the US will “go down the drain” if people don’t return to the office full-time.

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru is on a “rampage” to abolish the hybrid work model that became popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic because she’s adamant people “can’t possibly” get all of their tasks finished to a high standard while based at home.

Martha Stewart told Footwear News magazine: “You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely.

Martha Stewart added, “Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country.

“Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”

The ‘Martha Cooks’ star recently became the oldest cover model for Sports Illustrated’s prestigious Swimsuit issue and she hopes she’s setting a good example for women to “live the best life” they can.

Martha Stewart said: “I’m telling women to live the best life they can possibly live. Don’t think about aging, think about living as long as you can. Take the word aging out of it. You’re getting older the minute you’re born.

“I was brought up to do what I want to do when I want to do it as well as I can do it.

“Something I always say is to be curious and keep learning something new every day.”

And Martha Stewart called on women to “step up” their activism at a time when their abortion rights and other freedoms are in jeopardy.

She said: “We have to step it up. Women are afraid. They lived through the pandemic. They’ve lived through the #MeToo movement, which made a lot of them uncomfortable. But it also empowered women to speak out.”

