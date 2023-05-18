Martha Stewart doesn’t “fit” the online dating “algorithm”. The 81-year-old star – who is on the front cover of her first-ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue – admitted she won’t be using the photos for her dating profile on platforms like Hinge or Tinder.

She told Variety: “The algorithm doesn’t fit me very well. Or I don’t fit it. Put it that way — I don’t fit it very well. I tried. It’s ridiculous.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martha Stewart joked that she’d consider joining the newly announced ‘Golden Bachelor’ show for older singles if she got “to see the men first”.

However, Martha Stewart admitted: “I’m very busy. I have my beautiful cooking, entertaining and gardening shows which I’m very interested in so I don’t think I would do a reality dating show.

“They did ask me to ‘Dancing With the Stars’, but I didn’t have time to go out to California. That would have been fun.” Martha did reveal she has sent a custom swimsuit calendar to a friend.

She laughed: “Well, I am sending one to a friend who asked for it. So I am making one for fun.”

The lifestyle guru has said on social media she hoped her ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover would inspire women to “challenge” themselves.

Martha Stewart wrote on Instagram: “I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue!… I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in.

“Changing, evolving, and being fearless – those are all very good things, indeed.”

She also told ‘Sports Illustrated’: “I don’t think about age, ever.

“I have friends who are 90, and I have friends who are 20, and that is a very good way to look at life because age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success.”

Must Read: Kanye West’s Reported Wife Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Poking N*pples In A White Top As He Steps Out In Knee Pads, Netizens React “More Like Bianca Uncensori”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News