Margot Robbie has been offered £250,000 to sell photos of her feet.

The 33-year-old actress has been offered an eye-watering sum of money to share photos of her feet by Liz, a popular creator on Fun With Feet, a platform where people can buy and sell their feet pictures.

In a letter to the ‘Barbie‘ star, Liz wrote: “Dear Margot, My name is Liz and I make thousands selling feet pics on Fun With Feet… I also look a lot like you. Barbie is all women, but we really are Barbie – Stereotypical Barbie, anyway.”

The letter continues, “I would love to collaborate with you on some Barbie-inspired content that’ll earn us both millions. Plus, Fun with Feet are offering to pay you £250K as a starting bonus. If I’m right, we’ll be able to capitalise on our likeness – and the world’s obsession with all-things Barbie – to no end, all thanks to our feet!

“Fun With feet is the best feet seller platform online and as a lot of my customers already come to me because I look like Margot (and Barbie) 2.0, I know our partnership would be hugely popular. Stereotypical Barbie’s feet are an insane earner, trust me.

“Another huge perk to online foot content is that you can continue to passively earn money from it. As we know, humans only have one ending, ideas live forever.

“If you would be at all interested in working with me, contact the Fun with Feet team and we can twin on some blockbuster foot content!

“We were made for this!

“Much love,

“Liz x (sic)”

Liz has also extended the offer to Ryan Gosling, who stars alongside Margot Robbie in the ‘Barbie’ movie.

In a letter to the Hollywood star, Liz wrote: “If you would be interested in co-creating some amazing Ken and Barbie-themed foot content and earning millions from our collab, I’d love to set up a foot-fetish-friendly Kenland – a utopia for my customers – and get going. If you would be at all interested in working with me, contact the Fun with Feet team and we can twin on some blockbuster foot content! (sic)”

